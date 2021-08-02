Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Up 375.2%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) shares shot up 375.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

