Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.09

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77.

About Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

