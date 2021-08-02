Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $217.00 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

