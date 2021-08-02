Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Betty M. Vandenbosch Sells 8,333 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. 548,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,722. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.