Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.63

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 17123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

