COVA Reaches Market Capitalization of $708,549.19 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $708,549.19 and $17,881.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

