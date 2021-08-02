Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Reaches $22.24 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00138124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.53 or 1.00433525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00850445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

