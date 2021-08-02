Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

CVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

