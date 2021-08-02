Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Covanta worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.