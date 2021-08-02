Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

