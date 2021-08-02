CPChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $115,034.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00409594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.01065614 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

