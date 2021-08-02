Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

