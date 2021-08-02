Cream Finance Price Up 14% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $188.15 or 0.00477555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $115.97 million and $13.21 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

