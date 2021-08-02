Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Up 7.3%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.71 and last traded at $108.29. Approximately 10,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 546,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

