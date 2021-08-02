Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $360.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $513.32 and last traded at $513.00. Approximately 1,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

