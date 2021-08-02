Credit Suisse Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

CPRI opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

