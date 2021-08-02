Credit Suisse Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $850.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $780.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.33.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 56.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 57.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 74.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.