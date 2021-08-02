Credit Suisse Group Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,522.50 ($46.02).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON:SDR traded up GBX 23.88 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,680.88 ($48.09). The company had a trading volume of 248,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,255. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,577.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.