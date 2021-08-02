Credit Suisse Group Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $211.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $175.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

