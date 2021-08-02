Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. 28,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.