Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $6.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00006112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,518.56 or 0.99397556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00072124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

