Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPG opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

