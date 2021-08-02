Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 4.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 2,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

