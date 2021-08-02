Croda International (LON:CRDA) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,000 ($78.39). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

CRDA stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,500 ($111.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,207. The stock has a market cap of £11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,696 ($74.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,509.99 ($111.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,393.04.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

