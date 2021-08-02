CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Trading Down 3.1%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

