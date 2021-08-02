CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $33,700,493.92 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.91. 2,278,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of -352.65 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

