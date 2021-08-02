Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Crown has a market cap of $2.04 million and $2,352.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,374.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.01418180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00371343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00146445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,713,035 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

