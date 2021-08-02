Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0732 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3,937.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,759.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.28 or 0.01386187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00369558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,716,473 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

