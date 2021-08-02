Crowns (CWS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00021599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $1.37 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,827,434 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

