Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 101,622 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

