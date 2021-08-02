Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

