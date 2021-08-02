Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Achieves $74.68 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $74.68 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $41.47 or 0.00104164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,040 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

