CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,097 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of CryoLife worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

