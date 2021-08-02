Crypto Sports Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $314,790.99 and approximately $476.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

