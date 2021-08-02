CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $505,707.89 and approximately $22.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

