CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops One Day Volume of $252.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $500,494.40 and approximately $252.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00139642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,008.41 or 1.00448601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.01 or 0.00852365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.