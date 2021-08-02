Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00139318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,630.36 or 0.99667180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00849801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,967,863 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

