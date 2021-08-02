Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00102531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00138788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.00 or 0.99798071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.37 or 0.00844134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,731,636 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

