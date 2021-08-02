Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Tops $6.56 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $6.56 million and $97.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

