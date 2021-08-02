CryptoTask Hits Market Cap of $837,879.32 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. CryptoTask has a market cap of $837,879.32 and approximately $429,329.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,864 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

