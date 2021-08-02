CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE CTS opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30. CTS has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

