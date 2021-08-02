Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,742 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,633,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $145.82 on Monday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

