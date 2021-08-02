Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 644.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

PTEN stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

