Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
