Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $174.66 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

