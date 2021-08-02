Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,347 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.