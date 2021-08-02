Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMBM opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

