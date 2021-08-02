Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Cowen worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $1,338,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cowen by 32.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 38.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.21%. Analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

