Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

