Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

